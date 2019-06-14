'Naruto' ninja-themed area to open at amusement park at base of Mount Fuji

The operator of the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park at the foot of Mount Fuji will open a new area themed after the smash-hit “Naruto” ninja anime series on July 26, giving visitors a chance to explore the character’s world in the shadow of Japan’s highest peak.

The 2,600-square-meter area at the Yamanashi Prefecture park features attractions such as an indoor ride in which people wearing 3D glasses shoot at targets for points, according to Fuji Kyuko Co.

The new area, built at a cost of ¥1.2 billion, will also house a Naruto museum and a ramen shop created in the image of one featured in the anime.

The “Naruto” anime is based on the manga series by Masashi Kishimoto, which appeared in a weekly comic magazine between 1999 and 2014.

The comic series, depicting Naruto’s path to becoming the strongest ninja, has sold 153 million copies in Japan and 97 million copies in at least 46 other countries and regions, according to its publisher, Shueisha Inc. The spinoff comic and anime series “Boruto” is also popular.