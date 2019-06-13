National / Crime & Legal

Father held over suspected assault resulting in death of baby daughter in Shizuoka Prefecture

Kyodo

SHIZUOKA - A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of causing the death of his 20-month-old daughter after an alleged assault last December.

Tetta Fujiwara, 21, from Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, has denied inflicting injuries on his daughter Ema resulting in her death on Jan. 3, according to police. She died at a hospital in the city of Shizuoka from a wound to her head.

The police said they found no evidence of regular abuse on the girl’s body.

On Dec. 25, Fujiwara’s wife noticed something wrong with the baby and took her to the hospital with her husband. The medical institution alerted a child welfare center in Fuji about the daughter’s injury and the center reported the incident to the police the following day.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (right) holds a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran Wednesday. Abe arrived in Tehran for a rare diplomatic mission, hoping to defuse tensions between the Islamic republic and Tokyo's ally Washington.
Warning U.S. and Iran 'accidental conflict' is possible, Abe urges Tehran to play 'constructive r...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged Tehran to play a "constructive role" for Middle East peace Wednesday during a rare diplomatic mission to the Islamic republic aimed at defusing US-Iran tens...
South Korean Police officers keep guard April 14 around the Japanese Consulate in Busan, which is at the center of controversy over a statue representing wartime Korean laborers that are alleged to have been taken to Japan.
Japanese, South Koreans at odds on wartime labor issue, poll shows
Japanese and South Koreans have vastly differing views on rulings last year by the South Korean Supreme Court ordering Japanese companies to compensate wartime laborers for work it alleged was forc...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe boards the government plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Wednesday for a two-day trip to Iran.
Oil imports and sanctions loom large as Abe visits Iran for talks with its leaders
With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran, Japan is aiming to leverage their traditionally amicable ties to help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East — a critical region for his resource-po...

, , , ,