Father held over suspected assault resulting in death of baby daughter in Shizuoka Prefecture

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of causing the death of his 20-month-old daughter after an alleged assault last December.

Tetta Fujiwara, 21, from Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, has denied inflicting injuries on his daughter Ema resulting in her death on Jan. 3, according to police. She died at a hospital in the city of Shizuoka from a wound to her head.

The police said they found no evidence of regular abuse on the girl’s body.

On Dec. 25, Fujiwara’s wife noticed something wrong with the baby and took her to the hospital with her husband. The medical institution alerted a child welfare center in Fuji about the daughter’s injury and the center reported the incident to the police the following day.