Volkswagen may launch new EV series in Japan in 2022

German automaker Volkswagen AG will release its ID series of next-generation electric vehicles in Japan as soon as 2022, officials with its Japanese unit said Wednesday.

All-electric vehicles under the ID brand will travel up to 550 kilometers on a single full charge, according to Volkswagen Group Japan K.K.

The German company is accelerating its shift to electric vehicles worldwide. In Japan, the lineup of electric vehicles will be expanded.

Till Scheer, president of the Japanese unit, told reporters that the new models will travel farther and be more driver-friendly than existing electric vehicles.