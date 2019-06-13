Agricultural high school students in Embetsu, Hokkaido, work with sheep. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Japan to lift 18-year-old embargo on Irish sheep meat

JIJI

LONDON - The Japanese and Irish governments have reached a broad agreement on the lifting of Japan’s 18-year-old ban on imports of sheep meat from Ireland, Irish agriculture minister Michael Creed said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The accord came after Japan resumed imports of Irish beef only last month.

“Sheepmeat Access to Japan agreed!” Creed tweeted after holding separate meetings with Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Takamori Yoshikawa and Masayoshi Shintani, parliamentary vice minister of health, labor and welfare, in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Japanese government imposed the embargo on Irish sheep meat in 2001, in the wake of outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease and bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease.

As conditions for lifting the import ban, the Japanese government demanded Ireland improve the traceability of Irish sheep meat, according to officials of an Irish farm group.

In his Twitter post, Creed described the broad accord with Japan as “an early win for Team Ireland in Japan,” in a reference to the Rugby World Cup 2019 — set to kick off in Japan 100 days later.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A solar power plant in Tokyo
Japan to partially end feed-in tariff system for electricity from renewable sources
Japan's industry ministry plans to partially end the country's feed-in tariff program, under which electricity produced by businesses and others from renewable energy sources — such as from solar a...
The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at its plant in Puebla, near Mexico City.
Volkswagen may launch new EV series in Japan in 2022
German automaker Volkswagen AG will release its ID series of next-generation electric vehicles in Japan as soon as 2022, officials with its Japanese unit said Wednesday. All-electric vehicles un...
President Donald Trump attends a Polish-American reception with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House Wednesday in Washington.
Trump leaves China tariff deadline open and calls relationship 'testy'
U.S. President Donald Trump declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing good but "testy" after Chin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Agricultural high school students in Embetsu, Hokkaido, work with sheep. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,