Rohingya are seen detained in a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than 60 Rohingya refugees was found beached at Rawi island, part of Tarutao national park in the province of Satun, Thailand, bordering with Malaysia, Wednesday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Thailand charges crew of stranded Rohingya boat with aiding illegal immigration

Reuters

BANGKOK - Thai authorities have charged the captain and crew of a boat carrying 65 Rohingya Muslims with assisting illegal immigration after the group was found stranded on a southern Thai island, police said on Wednesday.

The 29 men, 31 women and five children were discovered on Rawi island in Satun province where their boat had beached due to engine trouble, police said on Tuesday.

The crew — five Myanmar nationals and the Thai captain — were charged with assisting foreign nationals to enter the country illegally, an offence that can carry a prison term of up to 10 years.

“We have charged the Thai and Myanmar suspects with assisting illegal entry for migrants,” Police Gen. Suchart Thirasawat told Reuters.

The Rohingya are being cared for while authorities try to determine if they are victims of human trafficking, he said.

“We have not pressed charges against the Rohingya passengers and are still working to determine whether they are victims or not,” Suchart said.

Many Rohingya Muslims have boarded boats in recent months to try to reach Malaysia, part of what authorities fear could be a new wave of people smuggling by sea after a 2015 crackdown on trafficking.

“Based on what we know so far, these Rohingya are from the border area between Myanmar and Bangladesh and they were traveling to Malaysia,” said Jaruwat Kliangklao, governor of Satun province.

Myanmar regards the Rohingya as illegal migrants from the Indian subcontinent and has confined tens of thousands to sprawling camps in Rakhine state segregated from the Buddhist Rakhine population since violence swept the area in 2012.

The unrest prompted tens of thousands of Rohingya to flee Myanmar by sea, an exodus that peaked in 2015 when an estimated 25,000 people crossed the Andaman Sea for Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, many drowning in unsafe and overloaded boats.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled into Bangladesh in 2017 after a crackdown by the Myanmar’s army, according to U.N. agencies.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Members of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force carry the body of their colleague, who was killed in an attack by militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Wednesday.
Six combatants killed as rebels ambush Indian troops in Kashmir
Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir launched an attack on paramilitary soldiers on Wednesday, killing five, officials said. One militant also died in the fighting. At least t...
U.S. President Donald Trump (right) meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi in February. The U.S. is accusing North Korea of breaching a U.N.-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by carrying out dozens of ship-to-ship transfers this year, according to a report obtained by AFP on Wednesday.
U.S. accuses North Korea of breaching U.N. fuel cap, cites illicit ship-to-ship transfers
The United States is accusing North Korea of breaching a U.N.-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by carrying out dozens of ship-to-ship transfers this year, according to a report obtained by AFP on We...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister, Kim Yo Jong, attend the inter-Korean summit at the Peace House in the village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea on April 27, 2018.
Kim Jong Un sister pays respects to late South Korea first lady at the DMZ separating the two Koreas
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister paid a rare visit to the country's militarized southern border to deliver a condolence message over the death of a former South Korean first lady who pro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rohingya are seen detained in a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than 60 Rohingya refugees was found beached at Rawi island, part of Tarutao national park in the province of Satun, Thailand, bordering with Malaysia, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,