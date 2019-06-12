National

Prince Hisahito expected to travel to Bhutan with parents for first overseas trip

Kyodo

Prince Hisahito, second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, is expected to travel to Bhutan in August with his parents, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, in what would be the 12-year-old’s first overseas trip, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The imperial family and Bhutan’s royal family have maintained friendly relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1986.

The crown prince’s elder brother, Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the throne in May, visited Bhutan in 1987.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, then prince and princess, also traveled to Bhutan in 1997, and their elder daughter, Princess Mako, made an official trip to the kingdom two years ago.

In November 2011, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema came to Japan as state guests and expressed their condolences for the victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan earlier that year.

Born in 2006 as the first new male member of the imperial family in nearly 41 years, Prince Hisahito is currently enrolled in a junior high school affiliated with Ochanomizu University in Tokyo.

“I believe it is important for (him) to see Japan from a new perspective when given the chance to travel abroad,” his father said at a news conference two years ago.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Emeritus Akihito (left) is seen before his visit to the mausoleum of Emperor Komei, who was on the throne from 1846 to 1866, in Kyoto on Wednesday.
Emperor Emeritus Akihito concludes abdication-linked rituals with visit to Kyoto mausoleums
Emperor Emeritus Akihito concluded a series of Shin'etsu no Gi rituals related to his recent abdication with a tour of the mausoleums of two of his ancestors in Kyoto on Wednesday. The emperor e...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo, Japan's largest flat-topped helicopter carrier, joins the United States' sole forward-deployed aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, for joint military exercises in the disputed South China Sea this week.
Japan's largest warship joins U.S. carrier for military exercises in disputed South China Sea
The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo, Japan's largest flat-topped helicopter carrier, has joined the United States' sole forward-deployed aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, in joint milita...
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's website displays a caption that omits the word "prevention" to describe a mascot intended to promote the prevention of child abuse, before it was fixed Tuesday.
Tokyo government ridiculed for omission on website suggesting mascot supports child abuse
A Tokyo government website tasked with tackling child abuse unintentionally appeared to do the exact opposite, when a caption under an image of a mascot skipped a vital word, government officials a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prince Hisahito | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , ,