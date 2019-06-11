A bedroom in Belle, West Virginia, is seen in 2013. According to U.S. preliminary research published June 4, dozing off to late-night TV or sleeping with other lights on may mix up your body clock and lead to weight gain and even obesity. | CRAIG CUNNINGHAM / THE DAILY MAIL / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Study links light exposure during sleep to weight gain in women

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Women who sleep with the television or a light on in the bedroom may be more likely to gain weight, according to a new study published Monday.

The research, which was published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine, relied on a survey of almost 44,000 US women, with a follow-up five years later.

The women were classified according to their level of exposure to artificial light at night (ALAN), which came from a variety of sources, from small nightlights or clock radios to light shining in from the street to televisions or room lights.

One of the key findings was that women who slept with a television or a light on in the room were 17 percent more likely to have gained 5 kg (11 pounds) or more during the study period.

The correlation remained strong even after controlling for factors like sleep duration, diet, and physical activity.

Although the authors cautioned they could not definitely draw a causal link, they said their findings added to a growing body of evidence that supports sleeping in a dark room.

“Public health strategies to decrease obesity might consider interventions aimed at reducing ALAN while sleeping,” wrote Dale Sandler and Yong-Moon Mark Park of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in North Carolina and coauthors.

They suggested that the light may be suppressing production of melatonin, thereby disruption circadian rhythm and eating patterns.

Other possibilities were that light acts as a “chronic stressor” disrupting the release of stress hormones such as glucocorticoids that play a part in regulating food intake, or that there may be another mechanism at work that affects metabolism directly.

The authors acknowledged several limitations including that the data was self-reported and they did not know how intense various light sources were.

High light exposure may also “reflect a constellation of measures of socioeconomic disadvantage and unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, all of which could contribute to weight gain and obesity.”

Commenting on the paper, Malcolm von Schantz, a professor of Chronobiology at the University of Surrey in Britain said: “What is novel with this paper is that it is a longitudinal study comparing the weight of the same individuals at baseline and more than five years later.”

He added: “These new findings won’t change the advice to maintain good sleep hygiene, and avoid light and electronic distractions in the bedroom, but they add further strength to the case for this advice.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People make their way through the busy streets of Bamako last July.
At least 95 feared dead in new ethnic massacre in central Mali
Unknown assailants killed at least 95 people in a central Mali village overnight, government officials said Monday, the latest massacre in a growing ethnic conflict driven by fear and suspicion ove...
Image Not Available
Justice Department has agreed to provide key Robert Mueller documents: Democrats
The Justice Department has agreed to turn over some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed...
Image Not Available
Saudi youth, arrested at 13, faces possible execution
A young Saudi man, arrested when he was 13, could face execution for taking part in Shiite-led protests as a child, Amnesty International said. Murtaja Qureiris, now 18, is on trial for ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A bedroom in Belle, West Virginia, is seen in 2013. According to U.S. preliminary research published June 4, dozing off to late-night TV or sleeping with other lights on may mix up your body clock and lead to weight gain and even obesity. | CRAIG CUNNINGHAM / THE DAILY MAIL / VIA AP

, , , , , ,