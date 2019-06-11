John Kapoor, the billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc., leaves the federal courthouse in Boston March 13. | REUTERS

Business

Wracked by opioid scandal, drug maker Insys files for bankruptcy

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK - American drug maker Insys announced on Monday it was filing for bankruptcy and will sell its assets as it faces legal and financial fallout from its role in the opioid crisis.

The Arizona-based company last week agreed to pay $225 million to settle criminal and civil probes into the marketing of an addictive opioid painkiller.

Insys’ founder and four other former executives were also convicted last month of engaging in systematic bribery of doctors to prescribe the powerful opioid Subsys unnecessarily and at higher-than-recommended dosages.

The company said in a statement Monday it intends to continue operations as it seeks bankruptcy protection, but will sell “substantially all” of its assets under court supervision to pay the settlement.

“After conducting a thorough review of available strategic alternatives, we determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of our assets and address our legacy legal challenges in a fair and transparent manner,” CEO Andrew Long said in a statement.

Beyond its settlement with the Justice Department, the company faces millions in legal costs. In court filings on Monday, the company valued its assets at between $100 million and $500 million.

The court documents also show founder John Kapoor retains a 63 percent stake in the company. Sentencing for Kapoor is set for September.

Shares in the company fell nearly 57 percent from Friday’s close to 74.5 cents on the Nasdaq shortly after 1500 GMT.

Prior to the scandal, shares in January 2018 reached as high $13.38.

The company says it plans to honor employee wages and to continue operating as normal while paying vendors and suppliers in full.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Migrants and locals use makeshift rafts to illegaly cross the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman in Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo in Chiapas State, Mexico, on Monday. In the framework of Mexico's deal to curb migration in order to avert U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico will discuss a "safe third country" agreement with the U.S. — in which migrants entering Mexican territory must apply for asylum there rather than in the U.S. — if the flow of undocumented immigrants continues.
Trump renews Mexico tariff threat amid row over migration deal
U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat Monday to slap tariffs on Mexico as controversy erupted over what exactly is in the countries' new migration deal, which the Mexican government admitt...
A man walks past Broadcasting House, the headquarters of the BBC, in London in 2015.
BBC to scrap free TV licenses for people over 75
Pensioners in Britain who have watched television programs such as "Blue Planet" and "Doctor Who" for free will have to start paying after the publicly funded BBC said it would scrap free licenses ...
A Nippon Rent-A-Car Service Inc. outlet in Tokyo
Japanese car rental firm to install dash cams in all new vehicles in effort to deter dangerous dr...
Nippon Rent-A-Car Service Inc. said Monday it will start installing dashboard cameras in all new vehicles from July as part of its efforts to deter reckless driving. The company said it will be ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

John Kapoor, the billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc., leaves the federal courthouse in Boston March 13. | REUTERS

, , , , ,