After recent incidents involving social recluses, support groups and organizations received deluge of requests for advice

Following recent stabbing incidents involving middle-aged hikikomori (social recluses) and their parents, the number of enquiries received by support groups and similar organizations dealing with these people has surged.

At the same time, due to the impact of two widely publicized incidents — a stabbing rampage in Kawasaki by a recluse and the murder, by a former top agriculture ministry bureaucrat, of his reclusive son in Tokyo — has seen some of these people further distance themselves from society, according to experts.

Following these two incidents, Rakunokai Lila, a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization supporting social recluses, was swamped by phone calls from people seeking advice. Many of the calls came from recluses in their 40s and 50s.

“I can’t go outside for fear of being seen in public,” one such individual was quoted as saying. Requests for advice from parents also increased, the support group said.

“The most difficult thing is to call for help the first time,” said Otochika Ichikawa, a 72-year-old senior official of the support group, whose daughter once was a social recluse.

“The stabbing incidents became a turning point in a way in that they led to encourage people (to seek help), and we hope to continue (giving them our) support,” Ichikawa said.

The difficult challenge is how to help those who have not reached out and called for help.

Many reclusive people feel rejected by society or have a sense of inferiority over not landing a job, and their parents sometimes have similar feelings due to the criticism they get toward their children.

Strong fears of prejudice due to the shocking stabbing incidents have made them reluctant to seek external support, the group said.

Ichikawa said he is concerned that some social recluses may “become further isolated and make the wrong decisions,” citing past problems in which such people and their families found themselves pushed into a corner and then sometimes considered committing suicide.

Consultations are accepted by private support groups as well as by regional support centers and welfare offices across the country.

Noting that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has abolished age limits for consultations from social recluses, Rakunokai Lila said the stance by administrative organizations toward the issue is changing.

“You can consult with any such organizations as they can work together,” Ichikawa said.

“The state of shutting oneself in for a long time cannot be resolved only by family members,” he said. “The important thing is to call for help from anyone, including relatives who are living separately.”