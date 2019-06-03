Tokyo stocks extend losses on U.S. sell-off, stronger yen

Stocks fell further Monday, bruised by a Wall Street sell-off and the yen’s appreciation.

The Nikkei 225 average closed 190.31 points, or 0.92 percent, lower at 20,410.88 after sinking to a five-month intraday low of 20,305.74. On Friday, the key market gauge dived 341.34 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, gave up 13.32 points, or 0.88 percent, to end at 1,498.96 following a 19.70-point drop Monday.

The market saw sell orders pile up from the outset of Monday’s trading, after the New York market took a sharp downturn Friday.

The yen’s strengthening against the dollar put another damper on investor sentiment, brokers said.

The Nikkei and Topix stayed deep in negative territory for the rest of the session, also pressured by a fall in U.S. stock index futures prices in off-hours trading, brokers said.

Investors remained risk-averse amid concerns over heightened international trade frictions, brokers said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threat on all imports from Mexico on Thursday and China’s imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods Saturday.

Since the Chinese government’s release of weaker than expected manufacturing data Friday, “the view has spread that the U.S.-China trade dispute is taking a toll on the Chinese economy,” Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd., pointed out.

“The dollar’s fall close to ¥108 prompted investors to expect that exporting firms would lower their earnings forecasts,” Kuramochi added.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,782 to 312 in the first section, while 46 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.228 billion shares from 1.438 billion Friday.

Export-oriented issues met with board selling. The losers included electronic parts supplier Murata Manufacturing, industrial robot producer Fanuc and chipmaking gear manufacturer Tokyo Electron.

Idemitsu, JXTG, Cosmo Energy and other oil names were lower due to a fall in crude oil prices.

Technology investor SoftBank Group and drugmaker Takeda fell.

Cocokara Fine skyrocketed following the drugstore chain’s announcement that it would start merger talks with peer Sugi Holdings.

Also on the positive side were Mitsubishi Estate and job information service firm Recruit Holdings.