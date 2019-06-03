Special Hello Kitty dessert buffet available at Hilton Osaka

A Hello Kitty-themed dessert buffet is now available at Hilton Osaka to mark the key anniversaries of one of the world’s most beloved feline characters and the hotel’s brand.

Folk Kitchen on the hotel’s second floor is decorated with Hello Kitty dolls and colorful ribbons while offering 25 kinds of photogenic sweets in the special buffet.

The menu includes colorful macarons, mango pudding and peach melba — a dessert of peaches and raspberry sauce with vanilla ice cream.

The hotel organized the buffet to mark Hilton’s 100th anniversary and the 45th anniversary of Hello Kitty’s debut.

The buffet, which costs ¥3,900 per adult and ¥1,950 per child, will be available until Aug. 31.