North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a military drill in a photo released May 4. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

North Korea's Kim visits factories linked to missile launches

Reuters

SEOUL - The factories have innocuous names, but analysts say several ostensibly civilian facilities visited by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently are also used to build ballistic missile launchers and other weapons.

On Saturday, North Korea state news agency KCNA released reports of Kim providing “field guidance” at a number of factories and cities, without specifying when the visits occurred.

While the reports only mentioned economic elements, the sites help form the core of North Korea’s arms industry, and have played a major role in developing its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology, according to analysts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California.

“This is the heart of North Korea’s defense industry,” CNS researcher Jeffrey Lewis said. “These are the kind of visits we saw in 2016 and 2017 as North Korea moved toward ICBM testing.”

Among the sites Kim visited was the February 8 General Machine Factory, which has been used to construct ballistic missile launchers.

The machine factory was the site of the July 28, 2017, launch of a Hwasong-14 ICBM, which Kim personally observed.

“North Korea has usually tried to hide this facility by not naming it,” Lewis said. “Sometimes it is unnamed; in other cases only the name of the plant manager was given.”

KCNA reported that Kim called for a “higher modernization plan” for the factory, while he watched “varieties of daily necessity goods” being produced.

In January, Lewis authored a report listing the February 8 plant as one of several sites that North Korea’s leaders had visited in the past without fully disclosing the location or full purpose.

In many cases the visits appeared to be linked to efforts to reduce North Korea’s reliance on imported chassis for its missile launching vehicles, the report said.

Kim also visited the Kanggye General Tractor Plant and the Kanggye General Precision Machine Plant, according to KCNA.

Both of those factories are linked to the defense industry and may have played a role in the missile program, the CNS analysts said.

Kim has declared his nuclear force “complete” and announced an end to tests of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

At the same time, however, Kim called for more operational weapons. Negotiations with the United States aimed at convincing North Korea to surrender its existing nuclear weapons and missiles have stalled.

In May Kim oversaw the first flight of a previously untested weapon — a relatively small, fast missile experts believe will be easier to hide, launch, and maneuver in flight.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Illiterate to author: Aging South Koreans embrace written word after being deprived of opportunit...
Hyper-wired South Korea is the world's 11th-largest economy, one of its most technologically advanced countries, and the first to launch a nationwide 5G network. But that is a relatively ...
Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan delivers his speech during the International Institute for Strategic Studies' (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore on Saturday.
Acting U.S. defense chief calls out China and urges Asian allies to boost military spending
Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan suggested Saturday that China was responsible for a range of destabilizing activities in Asia, stirring already heightened tensions between the world'...
Kim Hyok Chol
North Korea's Kim Jong Un carrying out bloody purge after collapse of Trump summit, report says
North Korea executed its nuclear envoy to the United States as part of a purge of officials who steered negotiations for the failed Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a military drill in a photo released May 4. | REUTERS

, , , ,