Melania Trump takes part in a digital art session with Japanese students

Melania Trump and her host Akie Abe joined dozens of schoolchildren at an interactive digital museum in Tokyo on Sunday where they drew aquatic animals for a digitally projected aquarium that was displayed on a wall.

The two first ladies managed to stay perfectly cool in the air-conditioned facility while their husbands played golf under a scorching sun.

The U.S. first lady drew a fish for a girl named Julia and wrote underneath it: “Julia, Best Wishes, Melania Tump.”

The student’s later lined up for her autograph, which she signed on the back of their individual artworks, along with the message “Be Best!” — her public awareness initiative that advocates against cyberbullying and other well-being issues for children.

The 30 students, ranging from third to sixth graders from a Tokyo elementary school, were a bit shy when the first lady, who was wearing a stylish navy-color jumpsuit, first entered the museum. But eventually, one by one, and then in groups, they approached her.

“Nice to meet you. Can you show me what you drew?” Melania Trump asked a boy whose name sticker on his chest identified him as Aoi. He showed her a green turtle with yellow feet, which was projected on the wall where it moved around.

Akie Abe drew a pink turtle with three little red hearts on the back. She wrote “Peace” on her drawing as well as the new imperial era name, “Reiwa,” which started this month.

The two first ladies also toured other exhibits that included the crystal room and the lamp room where they stopped for photo ops.

Melania Trump arrived Saturday in Tokyo with her husband for a four-day state visit that is largely ceremonial and aimed at deepening personal ties between the two countries.