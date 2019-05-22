Laszlo Toroczkai, president of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazank Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement), speaks during a demonstration in Torokszentmiklos, Hungary, Tuesday. The small far-right party held a rally in the rural Hungarian city, exploiting renewed tensions with some of the local Roma population | ZOLTAN BALOGH / MTI V/ IA AP

World / Social Issues

Tension flares between Roma and nationalist extremists in Hungary

Reuters

TOROKSZENTMIKLOS, HUNGARY - Several hundred radical nationalists, including hard-line extremists, protested in a small town in eastern Hungary on Tuesday over what they call “Roma crime.

In the town of Torokszentmiklos, east of Budapest, a few hundred Roma, mostly men, held a counterprotest commemorating the killing of innocent Roma in a series of shootings a decade ago that traumatized the country and helped give rise to the political far right.

Although no violence ensued on Tuesday, the groups faced off in a way that has been largely unseen in recent years after a turbulent and sometimes violent period shook Roma-Hungarian ties about a decade ago.

A new political group named Our Homeland Movement, an offshoot of the former far-right party Jobbik, called for the radicals’ protest, which unnerved the town’s large and mostly impoverished Roma community.

The root cause was a fight last month between a Roma man and non-Roma locals in a bar that was captured on video by someone and spread via social media by Our Homeland Chairman Laszlo Toroczkai. It had more than 200,000 followers on Facebook.

Facebook shut down Toroczkai’s page in response to his call for the protest, saying it had violated a protected minority.

The extremist movement was founded last year by former members of Jobbik, a party that rose to prominence a decade ago on a hard-line anti-Roma message.

“The allegedly fearful Roma threaten all of us,” Toroczkai told the protesters, including hundreds of shaven, tattooed men in uniform black clothes. “What I see are thousands of Hungarian compatriots living in fear of these criminals.”

After Jobbik failed to weaken the ruling Fidesz party’s lock on power in elections last year, Toroczkai quit and formed Our Homeland, which allies itself with openly Nazi and ultra-radical fringe groups and calls on the government to step up against “Gypsy crime” — a term once coined by Jobbik.

Roma residents in Torokszentmiklos rejected the wholesale criminalization of all because of the transgressions of a few.

They said they suspected politicking behind Toroczkai’s presence, as Our Homeland is one of nine parties running for representation in the European Parliament in elections on Sunday. The ruling Fidesz party is expected to score a major win in the vote.

“For Toroczkai to enlarge personal crimes is just a political move,” said Roma activist Lajos Balogh. “There are no collective crimes. But Toroczkai wants to attract former Jobbik voters.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked at the airport adjacent to a Boeing Co. production facility in Renton, Washington, in April.
Will FAA's plan for 737 Max fly outside the United States?
Getting Boeing's top-selling 737 Max back in the skies faces a critical test this week as the company and U.S. regulators each seek to restore their reputations after two deadly crashes. The U.S...
A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston in 2015.
As measles cases spread, fight against vaccinations likened to a contagious disease
Faced with a global resurgence of measles, health experts called Tuesday for countries to step up the fight against vaccine resistance, warning the movement was spreading like a contagious disease....
Prison inmates stand in the yard at Arizona State Prison-Kingman in Golden Valley, Arizona, in 2015. A book that discusses the impact of the criminal justice system on black men is being kept out of the hands of Arizona prison inmates. The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the Arizona Department of Corrections to rescind a ban on "Chokehold: Policing Black Men."
Arizona prisons ban book 'Chokehold' about black men in justice system
Arizona has banned prisoners from reading a book that discusses the impact of the criminal justice system on black men, drawing outcry from First Amendment advocates who say the move is censorship....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Laszlo Toroczkai, president of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazank Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement), speaks during a demonstration in Torokszentmiklos, Hungary, Tuesday. The small far-right party held a rally in the rural Hungarian city, exploiting renewed tensions with some of the local Roma population | ZOLTAN BALOGH / MTI V/ IA AP Roma people gather on the outskirts of the town to commemorate the killings of Roma people by right-wing militants in 2009, in Torokszentmiklos, Hungary, Tuesday. Anti-fascist sympathizers hold historical photos of the 20th century as new Hungarian far-right group, the Our Homeland Movement and their sympathizers, members of the National Legio, protest during a demonstration against the Roma community in Torokszentmiklos, about 130 km east of Budapest, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,