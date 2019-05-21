This Nov. 7, 1941, image provided by the U.S. Coast guard shows the British oil tanker Coimbra. The Coimbra was torpedoed by a German U-boat in January 1942 off New York, killing 36 officers and crew members aboard. The Coast Guard said a team has pumped more than 62,000 gallons of oil from its tanks since May 11. Initial dive operations found the tanker, resting in 180 feet of water, was leaking small amounts of oil. | U.S. COAST GUARD / VIA AP

World

Work underway to pull oil from British tanker sunk by U-boat off NY in WWII

AP

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK - Work is underway to extract oil from a British tanker sunk by a German U-boat off Long Island during World War II.

A team has been at the site of the tanker, named Coimbra, since April 29 and has pumped more than 62,000 gallons (235,000 liters) of oil since May 11, the Coast Guard said in a news release. Initial dive operations found the tanker was leaking small amounts of oil.

The Coimbra was carrying more than 2 million gallons of oil when it was torpedoed in January 1942, killing 36 officers and crew members.

It now lies 180 feet (54 meters) beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, about 30 miles (48 km) off Long Island’s south shore.

The Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Conservation are working with a private company, Resolve Marine, to assess and reduce any pollution threats posed by the leak.

German U-boats sank 148 petroleum tankers and countless other ships near the U.S. Gulf and East coasts.

Some came harrowingly close to heavily populated areas. The one that torpedoed the Coimbra had ventured just hours earlier along the New York City shoreline, bobbing on the surface near Rockaway Beach, Queens, and in view of Coney Island’s Parachute Jump and Wonder Wheel amusement rides, according to “New York at War,” a book by Steven H. Jaffe.

The seemingly peaceful scene was a precursor to destruction.

As the torpedo slammed into the Coimbra’s hull, it “sent a blinding sheet of fire boiling up into the night sky,” Jaffe wrote.

The government censored information on such attacks and counterattacks, asking that any witnesses keep quiet as a matter of national security.

But “with the Coimbra’s oil and life preservers washing up on Long Island beaches, and survivors reaching shore, a news blackout was impossible,” wrote Jaffe.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Monday in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
With summer of travel, Trump looks to wrap himself in trappings of presidency as 2020 campaign ge...
Four days in Tokyo. Then it's off to see Queen Elizabeth before a jaunt to Normandy, France, and perhaps time in Ireland. A return trip to Japan? Why not. And throw in Seoul. Then it's back to F...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
Trump plans official launch of 2020 re-election campaign in mid-June, sources say
U.S. President Donald Trump, facing a potentially difficult path to winning a second term in November 2020, plans an official rollout to his re-election campaign in mid-June, the four-year annivers...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a rally in front of Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Monday. Maduro rallied hundreds of his supporters in Caracas on Monday to mark the anniversary of his controversial re-election in May 2018 polls widely denounced as rigged.
Despite Venezuela's upheaval, Maduro touts an anniversary since disputed polls
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday celebrated the anniversary of his disputed re-election amid a growing humanitarian crisis and political upheaval. Maduro tweeted that the May 20, 20...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This Nov. 7, 1941, image provided by the U.S. Coast guard shows the British oil tanker Coimbra. The Coimbra was torpedoed by a German U-boat in January 1942 off New York, killing 36 officers and crew members aboard. The Coast Guard said a team has pumped more than 62,000 gallons of oil from its tanks since May 11. Initial dive operations found the tanker, resting in 180 feet of water, was leaking small amounts of oil. | U.S. COAST GUARD / VIA AP

, , , , , , ,