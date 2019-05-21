Climate change activists calling for action on global warming barbecue sausages, an election tradtion, outside a polling station in the Liberal-held Sydney seat of Warringah on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Sea level rise of 2 meters, leading to displacement of millions, 'plausible' by 2100: study

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Global sea levels could rise by 2 meters (6.5 feet) and displace tens of millions of people by the end of the century, according to new projections by leading scientists that double the U.N.’s benchmark estimates.

The vast ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica contain enough frozen water to lift the world’s oceans dozens of meters. The expansion of water as oceans warm also contributes to sea level rise.

But predicting the rates at which they will melt as the planet heats is notoriously tricky.

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said its 2013 Fifth Assessment Report that under current emissions trajectories — a “business-as-usual” scenario known as RCP8.5 — sea levels would likely rise by up to 1 meter by 2100.

That prediction has since been viewed as conservative, as the levels of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise year on year, and satellites showing accelerated rates of melt-off from massive ice sheets atop Antarctica and Greenland.

A group of the world’s leading ice scientists this week released an expert judgement on the situation, drawing on their own experience and observations.

While there was still a significant margin of error, they found it “plausible” that under the business-as-usual emissions scenario, sea-level rises could exceed two meters by 2100.

The authors said the area of land lost to the ocean could be equivalent to that of France, Germany, Spain and Britain combined and would displace more than 180 million people.

“A sea-level rise of this magnitude would clearly have profound consequences for humanity,” they said.

The Paris climate deal, struck between nations in 2015, aims to limit global temperature rises to well below 2 degrees C (3.6 F), and encourages countries to work towards a 1.5 C cap.

In October the IPCC released a landmark climate report that called for a drastic and immediate drawdown in coal, oil and gas consumption in order to arrest the rapid rise in the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

That report, however, did not include revised estimates of sea level rise.

Earth has already heated 1 C since pre-industrial times, contributing roughly 3 mm to sea levels each year.

The authors of the new study, released Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, argue that the IPCC’s sea-level rise prediction was too constrained by focusing on what was “likely” to happen.

At wider probabilities — 5-95 percent likelihood — they found that under 2 C of warming, seas could rise 36-126 cm by 2100.

If the world warms by 5 C — unlikely but certainly not impossible given projected fossil fuel demand in the coming decades — they calculated a five percent risk of sea levels rising by two meters, topping out at 238 cm.

Willy Aspinall, from the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences, said he hoped the study could provide policymakers with a more accurate worst-case scenario “crucial for robust decision-making.”

“Limiting attention to the ‘likely’ range, as was the case in the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report, may be misleading and will likely lead to a poor evaluation of the true risks,” he added.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked at the airport adjacent to a Boeing Co. production facility in Renton, Washington, in April.
Will FAA's plan for 737 Max fly outside the United States?
Getting Boeing's top-selling 737 Max back in the skies faces a critical test this week as the company and U.S. regulators each seek to restore their reputations after two deadly crashes. The U.S...
Laszlo Toroczkai, president of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazank Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement), speaks during a demonstration in Torokszentmiklos, Hungary, Tuesday. The small far-right party held a rally in the rural Hungarian city, exploiting renewed tensions with some of the local Roma population
Tension flares between Roma and nationalist extremists in Hungary
Several hundred radical nationalists, including hard-line extremists, protested in a small town in eastern Hungary on Tuesday over what they call "Roma crime. In the town of Torokszentmiklos, ea...
A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston in 2015.
As measles cases spread, fight against vaccinations likened to a contagious disease
Faced with a global resurgence of measles, health experts called Tuesday for countries to step up the fight against vaccine resistance, warning the movement was spreading like a contagious disease....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Climate change activists calling for action on global warming barbecue sausages, an election tradtion, outside a polling station in the Liberal-held Sydney seat of Warringah on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,