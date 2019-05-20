National / Crime & Legal

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill AKB48 spin-off group member

Kyodo

NIIGATA - A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a member of a sister group of the popular AKB48 girl band, police said.

Kazuki Domoto was arrested Monday for threatening Yuka Ogino, a member of NGT48 based in the city of Niigata, by faxing a letter to a news organization May 9 suggesting he would kill her, according to the police.

Last December, two people were arrested for allegedly assaulting another NGT48 member, Maho Yamaguchi, who left the group Saturday. AKS Co., a management company for NGT48, came under criticism for its handling of Yamaguchi’s case as it did not reveal the incident until she referred to it in a Twitter post.

The Niigata Prefectural Police said Domoto, who lives in Kyoto Prefecture, has admitted to sending the fax but denied any intention of killing Ogino.

The police said a record of the letter’s transmission from a convenience store in Kyoto and security camera footage led to Domoto’s arrest.

In addition to several other AKB48 spin-off groups in Japan, there are overseas sister units such as JKT48 in Indonesia, BNK48 in Thailand and MNL48 in the Philippines.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A statue symbolizing Korean laborers forcibly taken to Japan during its colonial rule stands near the Japanese Consulate in Busan.
South Korea to 'carefully review' Japan's call for arbitration on wartime labor
The South Korean government will "carefully review" Japan's request for arbitration in the dispute over compensation for laborers made to work during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. ...
The Osaka High Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for murdering a man and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016.
Court upholds 30-year prison term for Osaka murder
The Osaka High Court has upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for murdering a man and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016. The hig...
An anti-terrorist drill is conducted on a bullet train platform at Himeji Station in Hyogo Prefecture on Monday.
JR West conducts anti-terror drill ahead of G20 summit
West Japan Railway Co. conducted anti-terrorist drills on a bullet train and at a station ahead of next month's Group of 20 summit in Osaka next month. JR West carried out the drills Monday in c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuka Ogino | ?¯

, , , ,