Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill AKB48 spin-off group member

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a member of a sister group of the popular AKB48 girl band, police said.

Kazuki Domoto was arrested Monday for threatening Yuka Ogino, a member of NGT48 based in the city of Niigata, by faxing a letter to a news organization May 9 suggesting he would kill her, according to the police.

Last December, two people were arrested for allegedly assaulting another NGT48 member, Maho Yamaguchi, who left the group Saturday. AKS Co., a management company for NGT48, came under criticism for its handling of Yamaguchi’s case as it did not reveal the incident until she referred to it in a Twitter post.

The Niigata Prefectural Police said Domoto, who lives in Kyoto Prefecture, has admitted to sending the fax but denied any intention of killing Ogino.

The police said a record of the letter’s transmission from a convenience store in Kyoto and security camera footage led to Domoto’s arrest.

In addition to several other AKB48 spin-off groups in Japan, there are overseas sister units such as JKT48 in Indonesia, BNK48 in Thailand and MNL48 in the Philippines.