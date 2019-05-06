Abe schedules phone chat with Trump over North Korea's 'projectile' drill

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump might hold telephone talks Tuesday in response to North Korea’s recent “strike drill” test involving short-range “projectiles,” Japanese government sources said Sunday.

North Korea’s official media reported the same day that leader Kim Jong Un had inspected a number of large-caliber, long-range rocket launchers. South Korea’s military on Saturday detected a number of projectiles that had been fired up to 200 km off North Korea’s east coast.

The phone talks will take place at Abe’s request, the sources said.

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea held phone talks separately on Saturday and agreed to cooperate closely.