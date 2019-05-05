Drop while they shop: Osaka firm offers rooms to weary dads in no mood for Golden Week shopping

In Osaka’s busy Minami downtown district, a rental office company offered a special service targeted at fathers and children just for Golden Week — special rooms for rent where they could rest while other family members shopped.

The firm, Naniwa Midosuji Hall, offered the 200-square-meter rooms under the advertising slogan: “We Keep Your Dads.” For a basic fee of ¥500 per person per hour, sleeping mats and huge cushions were made available. Users could also enjoy Wi-Fi, manga, beer and other drinks for additional charges.

The firm usually rents out office rooms for business use, but Golden Week is a very slow time of the year.

“In a cafe, I would feel uncomfortable because other people would see me,” said a man in his 40s, who came from Nara Prefecture with his wife who was shopping at that time. “This room helps me a lot.”

Another man came to stay in the room as his wife and daughter went to a music concert. Women were also welcome, the firm said.