South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their bilateral summit in Tokyo in May 2018. | BLOOMBERG

National / Politics

President Moon Jae-in thanks Emperor Akihito for work to strengthen Japan-South Korea ties

JIJI

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his gratitude to Emperor Akihito for his contributions to the development of the two countries’ relations, a South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

While on the throne, Emperor Akihito has underscored the importance of maintaining peace and has greatly helped South Korea and Japan promote their ties, Moon said in a letter sent to the emperor, according to the spokesman.

Moon added that he hopes Emperor Akihito, 85, will continue to work for the further advancement of the bilateral relationship after his abdication on Tuesday, the spokesman said.

In a Facebook post, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon voiced appreciation to the emperor for placing importance on South Korea-Japan relations.

Lee also thanked Crown Prince Naruhito for his inspiring words when they met at the World Water Forum in Brasilia in March last year. The Crown Prince is set to accede to the throne at midnight Tuesday.

Lee stressed that he hopes South Korea and Japan will build a new, friendly and cooperative relationship to prepare for a future together during Japan’s forthcoming Reiwa Era, set to begin on Wednesday.

Lee’s comments are said to indicate Seoul’s desire to improve, in the new era, the bilateral relationship, which has deteriorated partly due to a series of rulings by South Korean courts, including the Supreme Court, that ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation to South Koreans requisitioned to work for them during World War II.

In the editorials of their Tuesday editions, South Korean newspapers said the imperial succession and the start of the new era should be catalysts for improving bilateral ties.

The Dong-A Ilbo daily said Moon and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit set to be held in Osaka in late June, in order to mend ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

The Chosun Ilbo daily expressed hopes for a visit to South Korea by Emperor Akihito after his retirement or by Japan’s new emperor.

Such a visit would be a milestone for an improvement in ties, the paper said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko greet guests during the autumn garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo in November.
Emperor, empress to relocate in Tokyo after abdication
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will vacate the Imperial Palace some time after Tuesday's abdication to make way for the new emperor and his family, handing over their public duties and look...
Chinese President Yang Shangkun (left) and Emperor Akihito review an honor guard in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 1992.
China appreciates outgoing Japanese emperor's achievements
China has expressed appreciation for the achievements of Japanese Emperor Akihito, who declared his abdication on Tuesday, saying he has contributed to improving ties between the two nations.
South Koreans and their lawyers filing lawsuits against Japanese firms over wartime labor attend a news conference in Gwangju on Monday.
More South Koreans sue Japanese firms over wartime labor
South Koreans who say they or their family members were forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II have sued Japanese firms, including Mitsubishi Materials Corp., their lawyers said....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their bilateral summit in Tokyo in May 2018. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,