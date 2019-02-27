Accident on Tokyo's Shonan Shinjuku Line that killed one roils morning commutes

An accident in Tokyo disrupted several train lines Wednesday morning, leaving potentially thousands of passengers stranded and forcing others to change their routes during rush hour.

The accident occurred between Akabane and Ikebukuro stations on the Shonan Shinjuku Line at 8:11 a.m., East Japan Railway Co. said.

According to police, the train hit a man, who appeared to be in his 20s, at a railroad crossing. His death was confirmed at the scene.

The train and all others on the Shonan Shinjuku Line were halted for about an hour, and several train lines running parallel to it — including the Utsunomiya Line and the Tokaido Line — temporarily suspended operations.

Train services resumed for all of the affected train lines, but significant delays continued to hamper morning commutes.

A JR East spokesperson said it is currently looking into how many passengers were affected but the number is expected to be in the thousands.