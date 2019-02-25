A handout photo shows craftsmen placing Japanese cypress bark shingles on a roof, an example of traditional Japanese architectural techniques that the government is planning to nominate for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. | KYODO

National

Japan seeks UNESCO heritage list recognition for traditional architectural craftsmanship

Kyodo

Japan has decided to nominate traditional architectural craftsmanship used in timber-framed structures for addition to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in the fall of 2020, officials said Monday.

The government will submit nomination documents to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization by the end of March.

The centuries-old traditional style of craftsmanship covers techniques in 17 areas essential for repairing and restoring shrines, temples and old houses.

Japan nominated the methods last year, but UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee decided not to consider them in 2019 due to the number of requests from member countries exceeding its limit. If successful, the nomination would be Japan’s 22nd listing.

Domestically, Japan has designated the craftsmanship as one of dozens of Selected Conservation Techniques.

The skills, spanning roofing to decorations, are used in wooden structures such as Horyuji, a World Heritage Buddhist temple in Nara Prefecture.

Despite using fragile natural materials such as wood, weeds and soil, the techniques have made it possible to build resilient structures in a country frequently hit by powerful earthquakes and strong typhoons.

The U.N. body’s Intergovernmental Committee holds a session each fall to assess requests from countries for inclusion of their cultural elements. This year’s session will be held in Colombia.

Last year, a set of Japanese folk rituals featuring Raiho-shin ritual visits by deities, in which people dress up as gods and visit homes, was approved for addition to the list.

One of the most popular Raiho-shin rituals is the Oga no Namahage in Akita Prefecture.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police investigate Monday near the scene of a slaying at a foster home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.
Man kills head of Tokyo foster home where he used to live, police say
The head of a Tokyo foster home was stabbed to death Monday by a man who said he used to live there and wanted revenge, according to the police. Hitoshi Tahara, 22, was arrested at the s...
A man in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, has allegedly told police he poisoned several cats last year because he hates felines.
Life-long hatred of felines spurred serial Japanese cat poisoner
A 29-year-old man who has admitted to poisoning cats with poison in Kanagawa Prefecture last November said he was driven by his long-standing hatred of felines. "I always disliked cats,"...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wrap up a ceremony Sunday in Tokyo at the National Theatre of Japan, marking 30 years of his reign.
Japan's Emperor Akihito to be addressed with 'emeritus' after abdication
Emperor Akihito will be called "emperor emeritus" and Empress Michiko "empress emerita" following his abdication in April, the Imperial Household Agency said. Their Japanese titles to be...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A handout photo shows craftsmen placing Japanese cypress bark shingles on a roof, an example of traditional Japanese architectural techniques that the government is planning to nominate for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. | KYODO

, , , , ,