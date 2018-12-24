National / Politics

Osaka mayor and governor may quit to force early poll in bid to realize dream of metro government

Kyodo

Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Monday they may step down before their terms expire next year and use their re-election bids to try and realize their goal of reorganizing the city of Osaka into a metropolitan government.

“If we can hold a unified election, we hope to again seek the judgment of the people,” Matsui told reporters.

The proposal, originally the idea of former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, was put to a municipal referendum in May 2015 but was rejected by voters. Matsui and Yoshimura were both elected to their current positions in November the same year, vowing to continue the effort.

Osaka Ishin no Kai (One Osaka), a political group led by Matsui, had initially aimed to hold a referendum in the fall this year, but gave up the plan as talks did not make substantial progress at a panel involving prefectural and municipal assembly members.

Matsui’s party has also been facing headwinds in pushing ahead with the issue at both assemblies, where its members do not hold a majority.

To hold a local referendum, the panel has to come up with a document and have it passed through both prefectural and city assemblies.

The current terms for the Osaka governor and mayor are set to end in November and December next year, respectively.

The idea of creating a metropolitan Osaka government involves abolishing the city’s current 24 wards and establishing special wards similar to those in Tokyo, where mayors and assembly members are chosen through elections in each jurisdiction.

Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui (left) and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura speak to reporters Monday.  | KYODO

