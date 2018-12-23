The U.S. Defense Department is considering deploying new homeland defense radars in Japan in the year from October 2023. They are more powerful than the TPY-2 radars already deployed in Aomori and Kyoto prefectures. | GETTY IMAGES

U.S. plans to deploy new homeland defense radar system in Japan from 2023

JIJI

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Defense Department is considering deploying new homeland defense radars in Japan in the year from October 2023, informed sources said Sunday.

The Pentagon, which has yet to decide where to set up the radars, is having talks on the matter with the Japanese government, the sources said.

According to them, the department will underscore the necessity of measures to cope with North Korean ballistic missiles and supersonic missiles under development in China and Russia in a missile defense review to be released shortly.

It specifically plans to position the new radars in Japan and Hawaii to establish a seamless homeland missile defense posture in the Pacific region.

Radars expected to come to Japan will be more powerful than the TPY-2 radars already deployed in Aomori and Kyoto prefectures, as they will be able to not only precisely track long-range ballistic missiles but recognize decoy warheads and analyze results of missile intercept operations.

The sources also said that the radars will be used to monitor “killer” satellites and space debris.

