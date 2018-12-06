SoftBank mobile services in Japan disrupted ahead of bumper IPO, sending shares downward
SoftBank Group Corp.'s mobile phone services were disrupted in some parts of Japan on Thursday. | REUTERS

Business / Corporate

SoftBank mobile services in Japan disrupted ahead of bumper IPO, sending shares downward

Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp.’s mobile phone services were disrupted in some parts of Japan on Thursday, ahead of an initial public offering of its domestic telecoms unit later this month that will potentially raise ¥2.4 trillion ($21 billion).

Shares of the group fell as much as 6 percent after the news, pressured also by a broader sell-off in stocks following the arrest of a senior executive at Huawei Technologies. The two companies have partnered on 5G trials.

A SoftBank spokeswoman said connection problems started around 1:39 p.m.

Other details, including when full service will be restored, are not yet known, she added.

Strong retail demand saw SoftBank Group last week forgo a price range for the bumper IPO of its domestic telecoms unit, SoftBank Corp., setting a single indicative rate of ¥1,500 ($13.30).

SoftBank will set a final offering price on Dec. 10 with shares set to begin trading on Dec. 19.

Shares of the group closed down 5 percent on Thursday, in a broader market that skidded to a two-week low after Canada arrested Huawei’s global chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States, threatening a new spike in Sino-U.S. tensions.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

DeNA Co.’s free taxi-hailing service with “zero yen” rides will feature ads on the body and the interior of 50 cabs.
DeNA launches free cab-hailing service in Tokyo, for those who can stomach noodle ads
Mobile service provider DeNA Co. has launched a free taxi-hailing service touting "zero yen" rides in Tokyo's 23 wards until the end of the year. The body and inside of the 50 cabs involved will...
Workers sort coal on a conveyer belt near a mine in Datong, in China's northern Shanxi province, on Nov. 20, 2015.
China's unbridled export of coal power seen as imperiling climate goals
Even as China struggles to curb domestic coal-fired power and the deadly pollution it produces, the world's top carbon emitter is aggressively exporting the same troubled technology to Asia, Afr...
Japan government's initial budget for fiscal 2019 first to top ¥100 trillion
The government's initial budget for fiscal 2019 is set to be the first ever to top ¥100 trillion ($885 billion), reflecting a sweeping fiscal stimulus package designed to underpin the e...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

SoftBank Group Corp.'s mobile phone services were disrupted in some parts of Japan on Thursday. | REUTERS

, ,