Initial consumption tax relief measures unlikely to be extended to books and magazines
Books and magazines are unlikely to be exempted from the planned consumption tax hike next year. | KYODO

National

Initial consumption tax relief measures unlikely to be extended to books and magazines

JIJI

The government and the ruling camp are considering not making books and magazines subject to the planned consumption tax relief at the time of its introduction, informed sources said Saturday.

This is because of the difficulty in developing a scheme to exclude books which include excessive violence and pornography from the relief measure, according to the sources.

To limit the impact on households of the consumption tax hike to 10 percent from the current 8 percent in October next year, the government decided to keep the tax rate at 8 percent on food and beverages, excluding food consumed at restaurants and alcoholic drinks, as well as on regular newspapers.

The ruling camp, in its package of tax revision proposals for fiscal 2016, included a plan to leave the status of books and magazines for further discussions, hoping to examine their significance in daily lives and look for ways to prevent the reduced tax rate from being applied to books considered to be harmful in nature.

As no specific proposals concerning the handling of that type of book have been made since then from within the government, and some tax research commission officials from the ruling camp have voiced reluctance about increasing the kinds of items covered by the relief measure, books and magazines are now likely to be excluded from the initial list of such items, the sources said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

NHK, other TV stations begin broadcasting 4K, 8K ultra-high-definition programs
Public broadcaster NHK and several other TV stations began airing 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition programs on satellite channels Saturday. 4K contents were offered on 17 channels, with N...
Then-Nissan President and CEO Carlos Ghosn poses beside a painting of a red-colored Mount Fuji at his office in Tokyo in March 2005.
23 days later: Getting arrested in Japan
Freedom is easy to take for granted — at least until it is taken away from you without warning. Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the alliance between Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsu...
Argentina President Mauricio Macri stands between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a group photo at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.
Abe asks Xi to lift Japan food import ban imposed due to Fukushima nuclear disaster
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift a ban on Japanese food imports introduced following the triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant in ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Books and magazines are unlikely to be exempted from the planned consumption tax hike next year. | KYODO

, ,