JR East to equip bullet trains with tear gas sprays, shields and stab-proof jackets

Kyodo

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will by the end of the year equip its bullet trains with tear gas sprays and shields to be used by train crew after a man went on a deadly attack with a knife on a crowded shinkansen in June, the railway operator said in a press release Tuesday.

Shields, stab-proof jackets and gloves will be placed inside all bullet trains. The train drivers and conductor will carry tear gas sprays and flashlights, which are intended to obstruct the vision of attackers. Stab-proof jackets and two-pronged weapons for catching criminals will also be readied at all shinkansen stops and major conventional railway stations.

Central Japan Railway Co., the operator of the train where the attack took place, and West Japan Railway Co. have already announced similar measures to enhance security.

In the June incident, a man began the rampage by slashing two female passengers on a Tokaido bullet train bound for Shin-Osaka Station from Tokyo. A male passenger who tried to stop the man was killed. The attacker was arrested after police stormed the train.

During the incident, the conductor talked with the attacker by shielding himself using a removable seat cushion. JR East said it will refurbish the seats of its bullet train cars as currently they cannot be taken off as easily as those on the cars of the Tokaido shinkansen.

The company also said it will introduce an emergency information-sharing system that connects the train crew and the command and control center via smartphones, enabling three or more people to communicate at the same time.

JR East will also increase medical supplies kept inside the bullet trains, such as bandages and gauzes, it said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People who were stranded at Kansai International Airport arrive at Kobe Airport Wednesday morning by high-speed ferry.
First of 5,000 people stranded by typhoon at Kansai airport evacuated as storm death toll hits 10
About 5,000 people stranded at Kansai International Airport due to a powerful typhoon that caused a tanker to smash into a bridge linking the offshore facility and with the mainland were being tran...
Education ministry officials Tuesday announce the results of a survey conducted on medical universities.
More men pass entrance exams than women at 80% of Japan's medical schools: survey
A government survey showed on Tuesday that men passed entrance exams more than women at nearly 80 percent of medical schools polled after a medical university in Tokyo admitted last month to alteri...
A truck lies on its side in the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Jebi in the Suminoe Ward of Osaka on Tuesday evening.
LIVEBLOG: Updates on Typhoon Jebi
Live updates from The Japan Times newsroom and social media about Typhoon Jebi —  the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A shield and other protective equipment that East Japan Railway Co. plans to install on its shinkansen are shown in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , ,