Comfort for the sole: More salarymen opting to wear sneakers on the job

Kyodo

More Japanese are wearing sneakers to work as companies look to improve the health of their employees.

In a country where rigid dress codes often place an emphasis on conformity, the sneaker trend can be seen as a breath of fresh air.

Numerous kinds of sneakers are hitting the shelves in the men’s section of shoe stores these days, with shoemakers focusing on the development of sneakers that go well with suits to take advantage of the opportunities presented by shifting business norms.

Since the fall of 2016, Tokyu Corp. has allowed about 1,000 employees at its head office in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward to wear sneakers at work, as part of its “healthy management” initiative.

Nearly half of the employees at the railway operator say they are walking more as a result of the decision, including 80 percent of employees age 35 or younger. The hope is that people who get up earlier and walk more — cutting down on the time they spend on trains — will transform themselves into “early birds” and improve their productivity at work.

“(Sneakers) are very comfortable and less tiring,” said a 30-year-old employee.

He walks 15 minutes to work about three times a week in his sneakers. Since his duties require him to go out in search of real estate properties, he walks about 7 km per day.

The Japan Sports Agency has been promoting sneakers for daily commutes and a number of other major companies have also been encouraging their employees to wear sneakers during their commute and to walk more to promote healthy exercise.

Taking a cue from the Cool Biz campaign that promotes a more casual summer dress code, the trend is also catching on with retailers.

The Shinjuku Ward outlet of department store operator Takashimaya Co. has recently expanded its men’s shoes section and increased the variety of sneakers on display.

Sales of sneakers account for 15 percent of all shoe sales in the men’s section, a twofold increase from last November when the store increased the size of its sneaker section.

Most of the customers who bought sneakers were in their 40s and 50s, with the best-selling items priced from around ¥20,000 to ¥25,000, according to the store. Some customers come to buy dress shoes but end up purchasing sneakers on the recommendation of family members, a store employee said.

Comfortable sports shoes are also popular, according to the store.

For people focusing on coordinating such footwear with their suits, the store recommends rubber-soled sneaker styles that resemble dress shoes.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Princess Mako shakes hands with children at a Japanese migration facility in Londrina, Brazil, on Thursday.
Princess Mako's visit marks 110 years of Japanese migration to Brazil
When 8-year-old Eiki Shimabukuro left Japan in 1959 with his parents and five siblings for the two-month sea voyage to Brazil, passengers were given ribbons linking them to those who stayed behind....
One of the pictures of this digital kamishibai (picture story show) depicts the horror of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945.
With digital project, Nagasaki A-bomb survivor's story reaches wider audience
For decades, Hiroyasu Tagawa had no intentions of breaking his silence about the terrible experience he had as a child, having lived through the U.S. atomic bombing of his hometown of Nagasaki. ...
Image Not Available
Nagoya court hands woman two-year prison term for destroying 54 violins owned by her former husband
The ex-wife of a former violin maker was sentenced by a court to two years in prison Thursday for breaking into his house and destroying his 54 violins and 70 bows. Qin Yue, a 35-year-old Chines...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The men's shoe section at Takashimaya department store in Shinjuku, Tokyo, now displays a wider range of sneakers, as an increasing number of major companies encourage employees to wear casual shoes while commuting and during work. | KYODO

, , ,