Japanese police probe Mangamura website over copyright violation claims

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – The police have opened an investigation into the now-blocked Mangamura website after publishers last year filed copyright violation claims against the provider of pirated comics, investigative sources said Monday.

The website, which once drew over 100 million visitors a month, has been inaccessible since April, when the government asked internet service providers to address the piracy allegedly being committed by Mangamura and two other websites.

Mangamura hosted unauthorized copies of popular manga titles including “Attack on Titan” and “One Piece,” prompting Kodansha Ltd., Shueisha Inc. and two other publishers to file criminal complaints.

The website, launched around August last year, attracted some 620 million people between September and February.

Publishers’ losses are estimated at about ¥319.2 billion, based on one visitor reading one comic book on the site, according to the Content Overseas Distribution Association, which deals with copyright infringement.

A Kodansha employee said the publisher “hopes investigators will build a case as soon as possible.”

While the ISPs are blocking the sites voluntarily, the government hopes to legislate restrictions in 2019.

Online manga are becoming increasingly popular in Japan, with sales surpassing the print versions for the first time in 2017.

Digital manga sales were projected to have reached ¥171.1 billion in 2017, up 17.2 percent from the previous year. Print sales stood at an estimated ¥166.6 billion, down 14.4 percent, according to the Research Institute for Publications.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Children walk to school accompanied by parents in Niigata on Monday. A 7-year-old girl who attended the school was killed last week.
Cops zero in on neighbor in Niigata girl's death
Police have requested an arrest warrant for a man in his 20s in connection with the strangling of a 7-year-old girl whose body was left on train tracks in the city of Niigata a week ago, paving ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe motions to answer a question during a Lower House Budget Committee session on Monday.
Abe shrugs off Tadao Yanase's 2015 Kake Gakuen meetings, claims aide never updated him on pal's p...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he has no problem with his former aide's 2015 meeting with officials from Kake Gakuen, the school chain run by his friend, and repeated that he never interv...
A nurse practitioner conducts an ultrasound examination to check the condition of a patient's blood vessels at Fujita Health University Hospital in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture.
Planned cut in doctors' overtime hours worries Japan's rural hospitals
As Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration pushes to pass labor reform bills in the current Diet session, many major hospitals in the Chubu region are concerned that the bills, which include ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and government officials discuss measures in April to counter Mangamura and other websites accused of pirating anime and manga. | KYODO

, , ,