Obama to visit Japan this month; North talks with Abe in works: source

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is likely to visit Japan later this month and might hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about North Korea, a Japanese government source said Monday.

According to the source, final arrangements are being made and the visit is most likely to take place from March 24 to 25.

Obama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for advocating a world without nuclear weapons, became in 2016 the first sitting U.S. president to travel to Hiroshima, the site of the first U.S. atomic bombing, in the closing stage of World War II.

Obama’s trip led to Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in a show of reconciliation between the two World War II foes.