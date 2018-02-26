More body parts believed from missing Hyogo woman found in Osaka and Kyoto

Severed arms, legs and a torso were found in mountainous areas of Kyoto and Osaka on Monday two days after police discovered a human head during a search for a missing Japanese woman last seen with an American tourist.

The police found the body parts in the town of Shimamoto, Osaka Prefecture, and Kyoto’s Yamashina Ward based on information provided by the American man, Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, who was arrested Thursday in connection with the case.

The torso and a pair of soil-covered arms were found in Shimamoto, and the legs were found in Yamashina. There were no traces of wounds besides the severing cuts. None of the woman’s belongings were found, either, including her clothes.

The U.S. national, who entered Japan in late January, was the last person seen with the 27-year-old woman from Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture. He has admitted to disposing of her body, according to the police. The head was found Saturday in a suitcase at a short-term lodging facility in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward bearing a cut apparently made by a sharp-edged knife, according to investigators.

The police are set to serve the man with a fresh arrest warrant for disposing of and damaging a body. He was first taken into custody on suspicion of imprisonment.

After receiving a report that the woman was missing, police learned that she had been exchanging messages with the suspect on social media and that he had reserved a room in adjacent Nara Prefecture. Police found the man while searching the facility in Nara.

Police believe the man has stayed at a number of condos and minpaku (private lodging facilities) since arriving in Japan and booked his stays online.

Video footage from a surveillance camera at one of the condominium buildings in Osaka’s Higashinari Ward showed the man and the woman entering together.

Although she was not seen in subsequent footage, the suspect was seen repeatedly entering and leaving alone with a travel bag, according to the investigative sources.

A large amount of air freshener had been used in the room but no traces of blood were found in the bathroom or elsewhere, the sources said.

He had taken several other women to the same condominium, all of whom have been confirmed safe, according to the police.