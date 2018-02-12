Next emperor proclamation day might trigger 10-day string of holidays in Japan

The government is considering designating the day when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne in October 2019 as a one-off “nonworking day,” informed sources have said.

The move is designed to make the proclamation ceremony (Sokuirei Seiden no Gi) a celebratory event for the people, the sources said.

Sokuirei Seiden no Gi will be a core part of the Sokui no Rei enthronement ceremonies for Crown Prince Naruhito.

Emperor Akihito’s Sokuirei Seiden no Gi was held on Nov. 12, 1990, and was designated as a nonworking day. The ceremony was attended by about 2,200 guests. He later staged a parade called Shukuga Onretsu no Gi through the streets of Tokyo.

The government is also considering designating May 1, 2019 — the date planned for the Crown Prince’s ascension — as either a national holiday or a nonworking day. Emperor Akihito is scheduled to abdicate on April 30.

If enthronement day becomes a holiday, the move will result in 10 consecutive days off under the National Holidays Law, which stipulates that a weekday flanked by national holidays shall be designated a nonworking day.