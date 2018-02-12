Next emperor proclamation day might trigger 10-day string of holidays in Japan
Emperor Akihito waves to visitors at the Imperial Palace on the monarch's 84th birthday on Dec. 23. Beside him is Crown Prince Naruhito. | KYODO

Next emperor proclamation day might trigger 10-day string of holidays in Japan

JIJI

The government is considering designating the day when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne in October 2019 as a one-off “nonworking day,” informed sources have said.

The move is designed to make the proclamation ceremony (Sokuirei Seiden no Gi) a celebratory event for the people, the sources said.

Sokuirei Seiden no Gi will be a core part of the Sokui no Rei enthronement ceremonies for Crown Prince Naruhito.

Emperor Akihito’s Sokuirei Seiden no Gi was held on Nov. 12, 1990, and was designated as a nonworking day. The ceremony was attended by about 2,200 guests. He later staged a parade called Shukuga Onretsu no Gi through the streets of Tokyo.

The government is also considering designating May 1, 2019 — the date planned for the Crown Prince’s ascension — as either a national holiday or a nonworking day. Emperor Akihito is scheduled to abdicate on April 30.

If enthronement day becomes a holiday, the move will result in 10 consecutive days off under the National Holidays Law, which stipulates that a weekday flanked by national holidays shall be designated a nonworking day.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Akihito waves to visitors at the Imperial Palace on the monarch's 84th birthday on Dec. 23. Beside him is Crown Prince Naruhito. | KYODO

, ,