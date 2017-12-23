Osaka considered likely to host Japan’s first G-20 summit

The city of Osaka is a likely candidate to host a summit meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to be held in Japan in 2019, informed sources said Saturday.

Other bidders include Aichi Prefecture and the city of Fukuoka.

Osaka leads the others in terms of lodging capacity and transportation infrastructure, a government official said. Under Osaka’s plan, the summit would be held at the Intex Osaka convention center in the bay area.

The government is expected to pick the host location for the nation’s first G-20 summit as soon as next month.