Japan’s political campaigning kicks off for Oct. 22 election

Campaigning began Tuesday for the Oct. 22 House of Representatives election, pitting the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe against a recently reorganized opposition lineup including Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Kibo no To (Party of Hope).

Reforms have shrunk the lower house by 10 seats to a postwar low of 465. Abe has said he will resign if his Liberal Democratic Party and its smaller coalition partner Komeito do not win an overall majority with a combined 233 seats.

Abe kicked off his campaign in Fukushima, as he did in the last two lower house elections, highlighting his administration’s work on recovery from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear power plant disasters.

“Recovery is moving forward without a doubt,” Abe told the assembled crowd.

In Osaka Prefecture, Komeito heavyweight Kazuo Kitagawa said the ruling coalition must not lose out to opposition parties that “have built up power just for the election.”

When he dissolved the Lower House on Sept. 28, Abe said he needed to get a fresh mandate for his administration’s handling of heightened tensions over North Korea, as well as its decision to spend more of the revenue envisioned from a planned consumption tax hike on social welfare and less on paying down government debt.

He called the election before the Lower House members’ current term ends in December 2018 apparently aiming to give the opposition as little time as possible to mount a united challenge to the ruling coalition he has led for nearly five years, though it has triggered a realignment of opposition forces.

Since then, Kibo no To has vowed to take down the Abe administration, distinguishing its own “reform-minded conservative” platform from that of the coalition by promising to freeze the tax hike scheduled for October 2019, impose taxes on retained corporate earnings and eliminate Japan’s nuclear power plants by 2030.

Koike, who was a lawmaker with the LDP before she ran for governor last year, has said she will not quit her current job to return to the Lower House.

Koike gave her first address of the official campaign in front of Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Station, part of a district she used to represent as a Lower House lawmaker.

“It’s politicians’ job to give people hope and dreams. We will get back people’s trust in politics,” Koike said.

Kibo no To announced Tuesday it will field a total of 235 candidates in the election.

With the party still having not specified its pick for preferred prime minister in lieu of Koike, voters choosing the party may have to accept a degree of uncertainty and bet that she will being able to smoothly lead the party from outside the Diet.

The main opposition Democratic Party has split, with more than 100 of its conservative-leaning members being allowed to join Kibo no To and its more liberal members forming the new Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, led by former chief Cabinet secretary Yukio Edano.

Edano made his party’s first remarks in Sendai, the prefectural capital of Miyagi that was hit hard in the 2011 disaster.

“We want to bring proper lifestyles back to the people, and for that we need to bring propriety back to politics,” Edano said.

Both the LDP and Kibo no To are in favor of amending the war-renouncing Japanese Constitution for the first time since it came into force in 1947, but the LDP has put a greater emphasis on adding an explicit mention of the Self-Defense Forces in the document after having pushed security legislation through the Diet last year to expand the troops’ roles.

The CDP argues that the security legislation introduced by the Abe administration is unconstitutional, and for that reason opposes adding a mention of the SDF’s status in the Constitution. It has said it will not field candidates in districts where those hailing from the Democratic Party are running.

Democratic Party leader Seiji Maehara and other senior members are set to run as independents.

Other parties include the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party, Nippon Ishin no Kai and the conservative Party for Japanese Kokoro.

Voters get two ballots and must write in the name of a party on their proportional representation ballot and the name of a candidate on their electoral district ballot.

Candidates running in single-seat constituencies, which account for 289 of the 465 seats, are allowed to run on proportional representation lists at the same time, giving them a chance to win a seat even if they lose in their districts.

The 176 seats allotted through proportional representation are split into regional blocks.

Laws passed in the House of Representatives are referred to the smaller House of Councillors, or Upper House, which cannot be dissolved at will by the prime minister. Half of its 242 seats go up for re-election every three years.