I have been granted the extraordinary privilege of seeing Osaka from a place of supreme comfort.

As I write from 33 stories above the city’s bustling streets, I’m propped up on Simmons bedding, cocooned in snow white, 400-thread count Frette sheets, pecking on rice crackers served on a Bernardaud Limoges porcelain plate and sipping chamomile out of Legle porcelain — both specially curated by renowned interior architect Andre Fu.

With in-room dining available 24-7, a dedicated personal concierge just a text message away and a host of extra amenities that have made the Waldorf Astoria brand synonymous with luxury for nearly a century, the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Osaka makes a strong case for guests not to head out at all.