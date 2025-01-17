Nintendo announced its next-generation video game console Thursday evening, providing the first official details of the successor to the hugely successful Switch, which was released almost eight years ago. The Nintendo Switch 2 was shown off in a brief news release and promotional video that showcased the hardware design.

The Kyoto-based video game company says it will release the Switch 2 sometime in 2025 and plans to provide more information on the system through an online broadcast on April 2. No pricing information was given.

Unlike most of Nintendo’s home consoles, the Switch 2 does not represent a dramatic overhaul in its design or interface when compared to its predecessor. Similar to the original Switch, the new console is a tablet-style device with detachable controllers, and it can be played either in handheld mode or hooked up to a TV through a docking station.