Teruki Hara, a 17-year-old fisherman, has set himself apart from his peers by relocating from Tokyo to Soma, a coastal city in Fukushima Prefecture, to begin on-the-job training.

Despite lingering concerns over unfounded rumors about the safety of food from the region following the March 2011 nuclear disaster, Hara remains committed to Fukushima Prefecture, where he initially discovered his love for fishing as a child.

Hara first aspired to become a fisherman after an acquaintance of his father introduced him to the joys of fishing during a visit to Fukushima Prefecture when he was in elementary school.