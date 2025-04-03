After a 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Myanmar on Friday, killing more than 3,000 people, international rescuers rushed into the devastated Southeast Asian country.

The most ubiquitous among them have been Chinese relief workers, whose blue and orange uniforms appear across videos circulating on social media.

The posts are often accompanied with expressions of gratitude toward Beijing, whose first responders — as well as their Indian and Russian colleagues — have pulled dazed survivors and bodies out from the rubble of hotels, schools and monasteries. The reaction marks a change in the negative reception China often receives on Myanmar's social media because of its support for the unpopular military junta.