In Japan, Christmas Eve is considered akin to Valentine’s Day, a romantic holiday when couples, especially those still dating, are all but expected to go somewhere fancy for a festive night on the town.
The palpable pressure to have a picture-perfect date has gradually been easing over time, but if you’ve got a partner this holiday season, you may still want to know how Japanese couples plan their dates on this all-important evening.
Japan’s Christmas is much less religious than in other countries, and attending a church service isn’t common. Similarly, big home parties are rarely found because Dec. 25 is not a national holiday. Unless the calendar aligns with weekends — which, unfortunately, isn't the case this year — most people will work as usual and celebrate modestly on Dec. 24, often with fried or roasted chicken from KFC instead of turkey. Strawberry shortcakes are also a popular dessert choice on Christmas, though fruit cakes like stollen are common, too.
