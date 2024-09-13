Major department stores and supermarkets are targeting young people in their marketing of osechi (traditional New Year's cuisine), as sales of these dishes for New Year's celebrations have turned downward after a period of growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retailer Aeon Co. is selling an osechi product developed with generative artificial intelligence. The dishes use ingredients based on images that come up after searching for keywords like "future osechi" and include karaage fried chicken with gold powder — although the seasoning is decided by humans.

Department store operator Takashimaya Co. is offering a product characterized by its retro design recalling the Showa Era (1926–89), in collaboration with a glass tableware maker.

Red and white flower patterns decorate jubako (traditional Japanese stacking boxes) and a furoshiki (traditional wrapping cloth). While containing a traditional datemaki, or sweet rolled omelet, the box also features such sweets as a gateau chocolate and a marron cake to cater to the tastes of young people.

An 'osechi' collaboration between department store chain Takashimaya and glassware maker Aderia Retro | AFP-JIJI

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. will sell a product overseen by popular cooking influencer couple Gucci Fuufu, who have more than 700,000 followers on Instagram, targeting people in their 30s to 40s.

After luxury osechi dishes drew demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, department store operators are now aiming to offer products for budget-minded consumers amid soaring prices.

Matsuya Co. has changed ingredients to keep costs down while maintaining quality. Sogo & Seibu Co. will launch a discount program to offer free shipping on some items for orders placed by the end of October.

Sales of jubako osechi products grew some 10% year on year on average from 2021 to 2023 but fell 1.5% in 2024 and are expected to shrink in 2025, according to Fuji Keizai Co., a research firm based in Tokyo.