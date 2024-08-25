If you’re familiar with Japanese cuisine, you’ll be no stranger to the hearty katsu karē. It consists of a thick and rich Japanese curry, short-grain rice and a hefty piece of katsu (breaded and fried meat, usually pork).

Oddly enough, this is one of those dishes that is not thought of as washoku (Japanese food), but as yōshoku (Western-Japanese fusion), despite its distinctly non-Western origins. Those origins are somewhat disputed, though, with three separate restaurants in Tokyo laying claim to the dish — one of which is Ginza Swiss.

If you call this concoction “katsu karē,” and not the monikers preferred by the other claimants to the throne, you can certainly thank Ginza Swiss for the name.