On a sunny Sunday in Tokyo’s affluent Ginza neighborhood, a string of young people line the block outside the area’s famed Kabukiza theater. But the masses aren’t there to see a show — they’ve lined up (some for around two hours) to get a seat at the Kissa You cafe.

A neon-green sign that says “You” in cursive writing hangs over the door, and a team of young waitresses in white aprons cater to the patrons. This kissaten (a particular style of traditional Japanese cafe) has been serving up a classic menu of omuraisu (omelet over rice), sandwiches, coffee and melon soda floats since its opening in 1970. Stepping inside feels like a 50-year trip back in time, and the retro allure of the space is palpable.

Kissa You isn’t the only establishment cashing in on these retro vibes. The Japanese fleamarket app Mercari announced in December that searches for “Showa Era retro products” soared toward the end of last year, with items like Nintendo game consoles scoring high on that list. The retailer’s trend analysis shows that purchases of Showa Era toys and hobby goods were about 1.5 times higher than at the same time in 2021.