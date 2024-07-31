Summer is turning into quite the ordeal. 八月は猛暑日が続いて太陽の光が強くなります (Hachi-gatsu wa mōshobi ga tsudzuite taiyō no hikari ga tsuyoku narimasu, In August, the days of intense heat continue and the sun’s rays become stronger).

While it is important to protect your skin from sun damage in other months, it is especially important to protect yourself during the summer when damage from excessive

紫外線 (shigai-sen, ultraviolet rays) become a major concern. 日焼け対策をきちんとしましょう (Hiyake taisaku o kichinto shimashō, Let’s make sure to take proper precautions against sunburn).