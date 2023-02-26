At the risk of being controversial, fried rice need not be fried.

In ditching the skillet or wok for a baking tray, we increase the cooking surface area, which can produce more crispy edges, which for many are the best part of the dish. Baking your fried rice also takes the dish from being technique- and timing-intensive to almost foolproof. Baking does make the cooking process slower, but after some simple and speedy preparation, you’re free to focus on other dishes, wash up or just relax.

The other benefit of this recipe is its utility as a one-size-fits-all post-holiday leftovers dish. I happened to have char siu pork belly, corn and broccoli, but anything can work. Shrimp, chicken, tofu or even a mix is perfect. Vegetarian and even vegan diets aren’t hard to accommodate if you omit the butter and eggs. Even the rice you use can vary — short, medium or long. You may note that mine is genmai brown rice, but white would be usual.