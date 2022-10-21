This year, Designart Tokyo — the capital’s annual international art and design festival — adopts the broad theme of “Together” in a celebration of the sharing and fusion of ideas. Notably taking center stage is a strong focus on sustainable enterprises, interior goods and artworks that reflect the growing global concern over environmental problems.
On: Design selects a few highlights of the festival, which runs until Oct. 30 at over 60 event spaces spread across multiple areas in Tokyo’s Shibuya, Minato and Chuo wards.
