Unfortunately, coronavirus is sticking with us in 2021. For restaurant lovers and foodies, this means less dining out and more ordering in. Luckily, the past year has seen massive growth in Japan’s food delivery industry. Uber Eats might be your go-to for ordering delivery for now, but it’s not the only option out there. Here are four equally noteworthy food delivery services:

Kurumeshi Bento

For those who crave a slightly fancier Japanese-style sandwich or lunch box, Kurumeshi Bento offers everything from crispy pork cutlet sandwiches to delicate wagyu bento. Shipping nationally to Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Nara, Hyogo, Aichi, Shizuoka and Fukuoka prefectures, this food delivery website is very accessible and easy to navigate. Simply input your location (you can even deliver to a park for a picnic), budget, desired delivery date and time, and choose from its over 6,000 options. Japanese skills are a must, however, as the website doesn’t have an English version. Note that many stores required ordering at least a day in advance.

kurumesi-bentou.com: delivery charge and order minimums varies by location and participating shop

Wolt

Finnish food delivery company Wolt is already available in 23 countries (and counting) and, as of March 2020, finally counted Japan among that number. Wolt Japan emphasizes “local service for local people,” and delivery is currently available in Asahikawa and Sapporo, Kure and Hiroshima, Sendai, Morioka, Fukuoka, Okayama and Tokyo. Search by category for everything from burgers to soup curry, even okonomiyaki (savory cabbage pancakes). You can download Wolt’s app for free for iOS and Google Play, or order online.

wolt.com/en: pre-orders are available; for locations up to 1.5 kilometers from the restaurant, the delivery charge is only ¥99 (2.5 kilometers ¥199, 4 kilometers ¥299)

Omakase

Ever wondered what it would be like to experience a high-class restaurant meal at home? Thanks to the new delivery branch of high-end restaurant reservation company Omakase, you can now enjoy the hospitality of Japan’s top-notch restaurants, such as the popular Sio, renowned Narisawa, Il Ristorante Luca Fantin and more. Choose a meal (takeaway or delivery) or groceries from 21 genres such as kaiseki (traditional multicourse), tempura or sushi. Deliveries are available to the Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Chubu, Hokuriku, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu regions. Why not treat yourself to truffle mixed rice (¥16,200), fugu (blowfish) in Kyoto miso soup (¥5,770) or sukiyaki with red bean paste (¥6,000)? You know you deserve it.

omakase.in/en/r/takeaway: reservations in advance are necessary; each restaurant has detailed instructions about reservation rules, fees and order minimums/maximums

Omochikaeri

Created by nonprofit organization Singular Society, Omochikaeri aims to bring together restaurants and bars that have suffered greatly from COVID-19 and the restrictions that followed Japan’s state of emergency.

Thanks to Omochikaeri, restaurants can start their own food delivery service without any extra fees and simply register menu items on the website. In return, customers can directly support their local economy. Takeout is available in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Chiba, Saitama, Gunma, Aichi, Shizuoka, Yamanashi, Niigata, Fukui, Hyogo, Hiroshima, Ehime, Fukuoka and Nagasaki prefectures. Although restaurant selection and food choice are relatively limited, ordering from Omochikaeri is a wonderful way to support local restaurants and the people who have done their utmost to deliver delicious food to their customers throughout the pandemic.

omochikaeri.com

