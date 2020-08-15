Stay peachy keen and cool with Starbucks’ Juicy Peach Frappuccino

Trying to enjoy an icy treat in the Japanese summer can be a tricky undertaking. Although they’re a tasty way to cool down, most sweets run the risk of melting almost immediately when confronted with high temperatures. In some cases, though, that can be beneficial.

Take Starbucks Japan’s Juicy Peach Frappuccino. As is the case with many of Starbucks’ speciality beverages, at ¥630 before tax it’s a bit of a splurge. This new drink combines white peach juice with a peachy puree and chunks of the actual fruit. The whole thing is topped with a hearty helping of whipped cream — an element that melts really quickly.

It’s actually a plus, since the sweet cream mixes well with the peach, making for a nicely balanced drink. The peach chunks also come nearly frozen, and add a burst of cold that really hits the spot when confronting the boiling realities of summer 2020.

