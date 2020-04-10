Food Supply wholesaler launches 'drive-through greengrocer' in Tokyo

Food Supply, a fruit and vegetable wholesale company in Tokyo’s Ota Ward, has launched a “drive-through greengrocer” to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and minimize its food waste. The company, which usually provides produce to around 5,000 restaurants, has seen over 70 percent of its client base at least temporarily close.

Now, customers park their cars in designated spaces, and a Food Supply staff member will load the trunk with a 5-kilogram bag of domestically produced rice and a mix of fruit and vegetables for ¥5,000. Customers pay from their cars without exiting the vehicle.

The next “drive-through greengrocer” will be held in Ota Ward and at the Noda Distribution Center in Chiba Prefecture on April 11. Afterwards, Food Supply plans to hold a “drive-through greengrocer” twice a week, with purchases by prior reservation.

To reserve, call 04-7125-0714. For more information about Food Supply, visit www.foodsupply.co.jp/works.