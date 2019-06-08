Sapporo's Lemon The Rich chūhai

Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Get your mind off the heat with new flavors of convenience store chūhai

by Patrick St. Michel

Contributing Writer

Record temperatures have set in across the country. Want to get your mind off the heat? Then crack open some alcoholic beverages and drive the worries away. Convenience store shelves have plenty of great options at the moment, especially when it comes to chūhai cocktails.

A particularly enjoyable choice comes via Asahi, which released two limited-edition drinks for the summer. They come in melon and apricot flavors (¥141 before tax); the former being my favorite on a hot afternoon.

Those seeking out a lemon beverage should check out Sapporo’s wonkily titled but very tasty Lemon The Rich. This line (¥150 before tax) delivers a pleasant sourness that will win the hearts and tongues of fans of lemon sours.

However, Sapporo is also responsible for this year’s booziest misfire. While its 99.99 series has been good up until now, the new Clear Ice offering (¥141 before tax for a 350 milliliter can, ¥191 before tax for a 500 milliliter option) is utter garbage. Unless you like a stinging mint taste that hurts the further down the can you go, avoid this one like the plague.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Find your flavor: Yummy Sake Collective stocks 90 varieties of sake.
Yummy Sake Collective: A new pairing of blind tasting and AI tech
For those new to the world of sake, one of the hardest questions to answer is, "What style of sake do you like?" People almost invariably claim to prefer dry brews, but when offered, for example...
Farmer Kenzo Takeba eats a loquat fresh from a tree on his farm in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture.
Chiba loquat grower loves his work, but frets over the future of the biwa business
Kenzo Takeba picks a loquat out of his basket, unwraps it from its paper cover and expertly begins to peel off the delicate orange skin with his fingers. He bites into the soft flesh, scoops out...
Creative outlet: Many brewers begin homebrewing out of curiosity.
Homebrewing in Japan: Craft beer's creative foundation
When Japan’s beer laws changed in 1994, many companies took advantage of the new opportunities that opened up for them and, in the space of three years, more than 300 new breweries opened in Japan....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sapporo's Lemon The Rich chūhai Asahi's melon and apricot flavored chūhai

, , ,