Get your mind off the heat with new flavors of convenience store chūhai

Record temperatures have set in across the country. Want to get your mind off the heat? Then crack open some alcoholic beverages and drive the worries away. Convenience store shelves have plenty of great options at the moment, especially when it comes to chūhai cocktails.

A particularly enjoyable choice comes via Asahi, which released two limited-edition drinks for the summer. They come in melon and apricot flavors (¥141 before tax); the former being my favorite on a hot afternoon.

Those seeking out a lemon beverage should check out Sapporo’s wonkily titled but very tasty Lemon The Rich. This line (¥150 before tax) delivers a pleasant sourness that will win the hearts and tongues of fans of lemon sours.

However, Sapporo is also responsible for this year’s booziest misfire. While its 99.99 series has been good up until now, the new Clear Ice offering (¥141 before tax for a 350 milliliter can, ¥191 before tax for a 500 milliliter option) is utter garbage. Unless you like a stinging mint taste that hurts the further down the can you go, avoid this one like the plague.