Cherry blossom season holds cultural significance in Japan and heralds new beginnings. Taking the Somei-Yoshino variety as a benchmark, the Meteorological Agency officially declared Tokyo's sakura season to have started on Monday. Full bloom is expected this weekend, but it’s forecasted to be cloudy and rainy, interfering with plans for outdoor hanami (flower viewing) picnics.
The blossoms’ ephemeral beauty has been immortalized in art and literature for centuries, so particularly on rainy days, there's still plenty of sakura (cherry blossom) art to gaze upon inside. Here are a few Tokyo museums that display cherry blossom-themed artworks this spring.
Since early March, the Tokyo National Museum in Taito Ward has been showcasing a variety of artworks in anticipation of the blooms. Most works on view are from the Edo Period (1603-1868) — including paintings, scrolls, kimono and ceramics featuring cherry blossoms.
